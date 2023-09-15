Cellecor Gadgets IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Cellecor Gadgets IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹40 in grey market today, say market observers
Cellecor Gadgets IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd has opened today and it will remain open for bidders till 20th September 2023. The SME company has announced price band of the book build issue at ₹87 to ₹92 per equity share. The book build issue has been proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and the company aims to raise ₹50.77 crore from its initial offer. Shares of Cellecor Gadgets Limited are available for trade in grey market for last one week and in this period its premium has surged from ₹20 to ₹40 today.
