Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Cellecor Gadgets IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

Cellecor Gadgets IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Cellecor Gadgets IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 40 in grey market today, say market observers

Cellecor Gadgets IPO has opened today and it will remain open till 20th September 2023.

Cellecor Gadgets IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd has opened today and it will remain open for bidders till 20th September 2023. The SME company has announced price band of the book build issue at 87 to 92 per equity share. The book build issue has been proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and the company aims to raise 50.77 crore from its initial offer. Shares of Cellecor Gadgets Limited are available for trade in grey market for last one week and in this period its premium has surged from 20 to 40 today.

Meanwhile, the NSE SME issue has generated 14,46,24,000 from anchor investors. The IPO committee of the company issued 15,72,000 shares of the company at 92 apiece to anchor investors on Thursday. Anchor investors of the NSE SME IPO inclides India Ahead Venture Trust, Founder Collective Fund, Meru Investment Fund PCC — Cekk I and AG Dynamics.

Important Cellecor Gadgets IPO details

1] Cellecor Gadgets IPO GMP today: As per the market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 40 in grey market today.

2] Cellecor Gadgets IPO price: The SME company hasfixed price band of the public issue at 87 to 92 per equity share.

3] Cellecor Gadgets IPO date: The book build issue will open for bidders on 15th September 2023 i.e. on Friday next week and it will remain open for subscribers till 20th September 2023.

4] Cellecor Gadgets IPO size: The book build issue aims to raise 50.77 crore from its public offer.

5] Cellecor Gadgets IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will comprise 1200 company shares.

6] Cellecor Gadgets IPO investment limit: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lost comprises 1200 shares. This means, a retail investor will require 1,10,400 ( 92 x 1200) to apply for this NSE SME IPO.

7] Cellecor IPO allotment date: The tentative date for allocation of share is 25th September 2023.

8] Cellecor IPO registrar: Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the NSE SME IPO.

9] Cellecor IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

10] Cellecor IPO listing date: The NSE SME IPO is expected to list on 28th September 2023 after implementation of T+3 rule of share listing.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.