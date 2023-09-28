Hello User
Cellecor Gadgets share price lists at 92, same as its IPO price on NSE SME

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Cellecor Gadgets shares make muted debut on NSE SME, locked in 5% upper circuit after listing at 92 per share.

Cellecor Gadgets share price makes a muted debut on NSE SME on Thursday.

Cellecor IPO listing date: Cellecor Gadgets share price made a muted debut on NSE SME on Thursday. On NSE SME, Cellecor Gadgets share price today was listed at 92 per share same as the issue price.

However, Cellecor Gadgets share price were locked in 5% upper circuit post muted listing. Cellecor Gadgets stock touched intraday high of 96.60 and low of 88.15 apiece.

Cellecor Gadgets Ltd opened for subscription on September 15 and closed on September 20. The SME company announced price band in the range of 87 to 92 per equity share.

Cellecor Gadgets IPO details

Cellecor Gadgets IPO comprises a fresh issue of 55,18,800 equity shares aggregating up to 50.77 crore. The face value of each share is 10 apiece.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Cellecor Gadgets IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

The company raised 14.46 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO opening.

Cellecor Gadgets IPO GMP today

Cellecor Gadgets IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +50 similar to previous two trading sessions. This indicates that the shares of Cellecor Gadgets IPO GMP were trading at a premium of 50 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Cellecor Gadgets price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Cellecor Gadgets share price was 142 apiece, which is 54.35% higher than the Cellecor Gadgets issue price of 92.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Updated: 28 Sep 2023, 10:18 AM IST
