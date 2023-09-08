Cellecor IPO price band fixed. Latest GMP, other details of NSE SME issue1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Cellecor IPO price band has been fixed at ₹87 to ₹92 per equity share
Cellecor IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Cellecor Gadgets Limited is all set to hit primary markets next week. The SME company has announced price band of the book build issue at ₹87 to ₹92 per equity share. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the public issue, the Cellecor Gadgets Limited IPO has been proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and the company aims to raise 50.77 crore from its initial offer.
