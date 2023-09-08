Cellecor IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Cellecor Gadgets Limited is all set to hit primary markets next week. The SME company has announced price band of the book build issue at ₹87 to ₹92 per equity share. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the public issue, the Cellecor Gadgets Limited IPO has been proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and the company aims to raise 50.77 crore from its initial offer.

Meanwhile, ahead of Cellecor IPO price band announcement, shares of the company have debuted in grey market. According to market observers, shares of Cellecor Gadgets Limited are available at a premium of ₹20 in grey market today.

Important Cellecor Gadgets Limited IPO details

Here we list out important details in regard to this upcoming IPO:

1] Cellecor IPO GMP today: As per the market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹20 in grey market today.

2] Cellecor IPO price: The company has declared price band of the public issue at ₹87 to ₹92 per equity share.

3] Cellecor IPO date: The book build issue will open for bidders on 15th September 2023 i.e. on Friday next week and it will remain open for subscribers till 20th September 2023.

4] Cellecor IPO size: The book build issue aims to raise ₹50.77 crore from its public offer.

5] Cellecor IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will comprise 1200 company shares.

6] Cellecor IPO allotment date: The tentative date for allocation of share is 25th September 2023.

7] Cellecor IPO registrar: Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the NSE SME IPO.

8] Cellecor IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

9] Cellecor IPO listing date: The NSE SME IPO is expected to list on 28th September 2023 after implementation of T+3 rule of share listing.