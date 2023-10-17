Cello World, ESAF Small Finance Bank, ASK Automotive get Sebi nod to float IPOs
Cello World, ESAF Small Finance Bank and ASK Automotive filed their respective preliminary IPO papers with Sebi during June and August, and obtained the regulator's observation letters on Oct 9
New Delhi: Three companies -- Cello World, ESAF Small Finance Bank, and ASK Automotive -- have received capital market regulator Sebi's go-ahead to mobilise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).
