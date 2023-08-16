Cello World files DRHP for ₹1,750 crore IPO2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 01:48 PM IST
The offer includes a reservation of up to ₹10 crore for subscription by eligible employees.
Mumbai: Pen maker Cello World Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through its initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing. The IPO with a face value of ₹5 is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹1,750 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started