Mumbai: Pen maker Cello World Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through its initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing. The IPO with a face value of ₹5 is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹1,750 crore.

The offer includes a reservation of up to ₹10 crore for subscription by eligible employees.

It comprises up to ₹300 crore by promoter Pradeep Ghisulal Rathod, and up to ₹670 crore by promoters Pankaj Ghisulal Rathod.

The offer also includes up to ₹380 crore by Gaurav Pradeep Rathod, up to ₹200 crore by Sangeeta Pradeep Rathod, up to ₹100 crore by Babita Pankaj Rathod and up to ₹100 crore by Ruchi Gaurav Rathod.

Cello's offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50% of the offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15% of the offer shall be available for allocation to non-institutional bidders and not less than 35% of the offer shall be available for allocation to retail individual bidders.

Cello was founded by the late Ghisulal Dhanraj Rathod, formerly the promoter and father of two current promoters, Pradeep Ghisulal Rathod and Pankaj Ghisulal Rathod.

As of March 31, 2023, the company offered a range of 15,841 stock-keeping units spanning its various product categories. In 2017, it ventured into the glassware and opal ware business under the "Cello" brand. The company has product portfolio across three key categories: consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and moulded furniture and related products.

Indian companies with similar products include Borosil Limited, Kokuyo Camlin Limited, La Opala RG Limited, Stove Kraft Limited, TTK Prestige Limited, Linc Limited, and Hawkins Cookers Limited.

For the fiscal year 2023, Cello's consolidated revenue from operations increased 32.19% to ₹1796.69 crore against ₹1359.18 crore a year ago. Net profit increased 29.86% from ₹219.52 crore in fiscal 2022 to ₹285 crore in fiscal 2023.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange.