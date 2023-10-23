Cello World increases IPO size to ₹1,900 crore; issue to open on 30 October
The IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS), where promoters and other shareholders will sell shares of ₹5 face value totalling ₹1,900 crore
Mumbai: Pen maker Cello World Ltd. has increased the size of its initial public offering (IPO) to ₹1,900 crore from ₹1,750 crore. The IPO will open for subscription between 30 October and 1 November, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started