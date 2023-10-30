Cello World IPO: 10 key risks to consider before subscribing to the issue
Cello World IPO opens for subscription, raises ₹567 crore from anchor investors. Cello World IPO subscription status: 38% subscribed on day 1 Cello World IPO GMP: +135 in grey market.
Cello World IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, October 30) and will close on Wednesday, November 1. Cello World IPO has raised ₹567 crore from anchor investors, where 39 investors took part in the anchor book offering on Friday, October 27.
