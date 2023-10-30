Cello World IPO: 10 key risks to consider before subscribing to the issue

Cello World IPO opens for subscription, raises ₹567 crore from anchor investors. Cello World IPO subscription status: 38% subscribed on day 1 Cello World IPO GMP: +135 in grey market.

Cello World IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, October 30) and will close on Wednesday, November 1. Cello World IPO has raised ₹567 crore from anchor investors, where 39 investors took part in the anchor book offering on Friday, October 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cello World IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS), where promoters and other shareholders will sell shares of ₹5 face value totalling ₹1,900 crore. The offer includes a reservation of up to ₹10 crore for subscription by eligible employees.

The issue will see promoter Pradeep Ghisulal Rathod offload ₹300 crore worth of shares, ₹736 crore by Pankaj Ghisulal Rathod, ₹464 crore by Gaurav Pradeep Rathod, ₹200 crore by Sangeeta Pradeep Rathod, ₹100 crore by both Babita Pankaj Rathod and Ruchi Gaurav Rathod. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Cello IPO subscription status Cello World IPO has been subscribed 38% on day 1. Cello World IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 35%, NII portion was subscribed 94%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 2%.

Cello World IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors. A discount of ₹61 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reserve portion.

Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP): {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cello World IPO - Key Risks Any changes in the cost of raw materials, particularly plastic polymers and granules, as well as any disruptions in their supply could have a negative impact on Cello World's operations, financial situation, and cash flows.

Cello World bears the risk of potential negative outcomes to their business, financial position, and cash flows due to their dependence on contract manufacturers in third parties for certain items.

The main brands, such as "Cello," "Unomax," "Kleeno," and "Puro," as well as the corresponding logos, are not owned by Cello World. The company's operations, financial situation, cash flows, and business could all suffer if they are unable to renew the contracts that provide them permission to use these trademarks and logos.

The seasonality of Cello World's business may cause variations in their financial situation and operational outcomes.

The Rajasthan Glassware Unit, a glassware production plant now under development by Cello World, may experience delays in its completion. Additionally, they might not be able to maintain high quality control standards and quickly ramp up production at its Rajasthan Glassware Unit once it is constructed.

The company's profits and profitability could suffer if it can't keep up the current rate of capacity utilisation at its manufacturing plants. Moreover, a halt or slowdown in their manufacturing activities can negatively impact their cash flows, financial situation, business, and operational outcomes.

The brand image, competitive position, and business could suffer if the company is unable to sufficiently safeguard their intellectual property rights. If this happens, they might lose these rights.

Majority of the Independent Directors on the company's board have no experience of being independent directors in any other listed entity within India, therefore, they will be able to provide limited guidance in relation to affairs of their company post listing.

A downgrade in India's ratings could have an impact on equity share prices.

Increased costs could lead to a drop in earnings and negatively impact the outcome of operations if inflation increases in India. Also Read: Cello World IPO open for subscription: GMP, issue details, price band, risks, 10 key things to know before investing

Cello World IPO GMP today Cello IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +135. This indicates Cello World share price were trading at a premium of ₹135 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com. In the morning, it was trading with a GMP of ₹120.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Cello World share price was indicated at ₹783 apiece, which is 20.83% higher than the IPO price of ₹648. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!