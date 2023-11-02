Cello World IPO allotment: Check latest GMP, subscription status, here's how to check allotment status
Cello World IPO share allotment scheduled for November 6. Investors can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal. Investors can also check Cello World IPO allotment status on the BSE and NSE websites.
Cello World IPO allotment date: Cello World IPO share allotment has been scheduled to take place on Monday, November 6. The investors who applied for the issue can check Cello World IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started