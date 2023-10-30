Cello World IPO: Cello IPO sees tepid response on day 1, subscribed 31% so far
Cello World IPO subscribed 31% on day 1, so far. Cello IPO retail investors portion subscribed 32%, NII portion subscribed 72%. Cello World IPO GMP at +135, estimated listing price at ₹783
Cello World IPO subscription status: Cello World IPO has been subscribed 31% on day 1, so far. Cello World IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, October 30) and will close on Wednesday, November 1. Cello World IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹617 to ₹648 per equity share of face value of ₹5.
