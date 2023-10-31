Cello World IPO: Check out 10 key things to know from RHP before investing
Cello World IPO received positive response on day 2, subscribed 1.12 times so far. Cello World IPO price band fixed at ₹617 to ₹648 per equity share.
Cello World IPO opened for subscription on Monday, October 30 and closed on Wednesday, November 1. Cello World IPO has received positive response on day 2, where the offer ha been subscribed 1.12 times, so far. Cello World IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 93%, NII portion was subscribed 3.12 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 3%.
