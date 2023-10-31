Cello World IPO: Check out 10 key things to know from RHP before investing

Cello World IPO received positive response on day 2, subscribed 1.12 times so far. Cello World IPO price band fixed at ₹617 to ₹648 per equity share.

Cello World IPO opened for subscription on Monday, October 30 and closed on Wednesday, November 1. Cello World IPO has received positive response on day 2, where the offer ha been subscribed 1.12 times, so far. Cello World IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 93%, NII portion was subscribed 3.12 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 3%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On day 1, Cello World IPO has been subscribed 38%. Cello World IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors. A discount of ₹61 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reserve portion.

Cello World IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹617 to ₹648 per equity share of face value of ₹5.

Cello World IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS), where promoters and other shareholders will sell shares of ₹5 face value totalling ₹1,900 crore. The offer includes a reservation of up to ₹10 crore for subscription by eligible employees.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 key things from the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) that investors might want to know before subscribing to the issue.

Cello World IPO promoters Pradeep Ghisulal Rathod, Pankaj Ghisulal Rathod, and Gaurav Pradeep Rathod are the company's promoters.

Cello World IPO's peers Borosil, Milton, and TTK Prestige are other significant players in this market, according to the RHP. With an aggregate revenue of ₹14 billion in FY 2022 and ₹18 billion in FY 2023, Cello is a significant player in the Indian consumerware market. In its direct outreach for the Consumerware market, Cello has over 678 distributors and a retail reach of over 51,000 retail outlets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's comparable listed peer are Borosil Ltd (with P/E of 50.59), Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (with P/E of 57.97), La Opala RG Ltd (with P/E of 40.81), Stove Kraft Ltd (with P/E of 51.49), TTK Prestige Ltd (with P/E of 43.78), Linc Ltd (with P/E of 33.39), and Hawkins Cookers Ltd (with P/E of 40.23).

Cello World's market share in branded Indian Consumerware market Nearly 61% (about ₹230 billion) of the Indian consumerware market was dominated by branded play as of FY 2023. During FY 2023, Cello held an 8% market share in the branded consumerware industry. Within the consumerware market as a whole, its market share during that time was 4.9%, according to the RHP.

Cello World's Group companies As per the RHP, Cello World's Group Companies include Cello Household Appliances Private Ltd; Cello Pens and Stationery Private Ltd; Pecasa Tableware Private Ltd; R & T Houseware Private Ltd; and Unomax Pens and Stationery Private Ltd.

Cello World's product range Cello's wide range of offerings in several product categories, materials, and price points allow it to function as a "one-stop-shop," with customers of every income level buying its goods.

Cello's extensive product range spanning Drinkware, Insulatedware, Dinnerware, Serveware, and Glassware, and categories like Cleaning supplies, Stationery, Small kitchen appliances, Moulded furniture and Air coolers positions the company strongly in the Indian market, according to RHP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cello World's Manufacturing facilities As of June 30, 2023, the company owned, leased, and operated 13 manufacturing sites in five different locations throughout India. They are also in the process of developing a glassware manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. According to RHP, the company's production skills enable them to produce a wide range of items internally.

The company's revenue derived from its in-house manufacturing operations aggregated to 78.65%, 82.63%, 79.37%, 82.08% and 79.67% of its total revenue from operations for the Financial Years 2021, 2022 and 2023 and the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively, according to the RHP.

Cello World IPO's key risks Any changes in the cost of raw materials, particularly plastic polymers and granules, as well as any disruptions in their supply could have a negative impact on Cello World's operations, financial situation, and cash flows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Secondly, Cello World bears the risk of potential negative outcomes to their business, financial position, and cash flows due to their dependence on contract manufacturers in third parties for certain items.

Cello World IPO's financials As per the RHP, consolidated revenue from operations climbed 32.19% to ₹1796.69 crore for the fiscal year 2023 from ₹1359.18 crore the previous year. Between the fiscal years 2022 and 2023, net profit jumped by 29.86%, from ₹219.52 crore to ₹285.07 crore. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, revenue from operations stood at ₹471.78 crore and profit after tax at ₹82.83 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to peers, it achieved the highest ROCE in FY 2021 and FY 2023 as well as the highest EBITDA Margin in fiscal 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Cello World's ad spends The development of the brand identity has been significantly helped by the company's marketing initiatives and brand ads. The company has persistently attempted to enhance its online visibility, create interactions, and participate in brand associations. The company spent 92.60 million, 104.22 million, 236.98 million, 28.87 million, and 27.98 million, respectively, on advertisements during the Financial Years 2021, 2022, and 2023, as well as the three months ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2023. These amounts represent 0.88%, 0.77%, 1.32%, 0.67%, and 0.59% of our revenue from operations, according to RHP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cello World's distribution network With 721 sales representatives as of June 30, 2023, the company's extensive distribution network is backed across the country. It works with about 58,716 retailers and 717 distributors in India for the Consumer Houseware segment. There are over 60,826 merchants, 1,509 distributors, and 29 super-stockists for writing instruments and stationery. It works with about 6,840 merchants spread across India and 1,067 wholesalers in the Moulded Furniture & Allied Products area, as per the RHP.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!