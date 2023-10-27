Cello World IPO: Firm mobilises ₹567 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue
Cello World IPO opens for subscription on Monday, October 30, and closes on Wednesday, November 1.
Cello World IPO: Cello World has raised ₹567 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Cello World initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Monday, October 30, and close on Wednesday, November 1. Cello World IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹617 to ₹648 per equity share of face value of ₹5.
