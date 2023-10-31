Cello World IPO fully booked on day 2, subscribed 1.21 times so far; NIIs steal the show
Cello World IPO has been subscribed 1.21 times on day 2, so far. Cello World IPO price band is set at ₹617 to ₹648 per equity share. Cello World IPO has reserved shares for QIBs, NIIs, and Retail Investors.
Cello World IPO subscription status: Cello World IPO has been subscribed 1.21 times on day 2. Cello World IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, October 30) and will close on Wednesday, November 1. Cello World IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹617 to ₹648 per equity share of face value of ₹5.
