Cello World IPO subscription status: Cello World IPO has been subscribed 1.21 times on day 2. Cello World IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, October 30) and will close on Wednesday, November 1. Cello World IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹617 to ₹648 per equity share of face value of ₹5.

Cello World IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors. A discount of ₹61 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reserve portion.

On day 2, Cello IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 97%, NII portion was subscribed 3.44 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion were booked 4%, and employee portion was subscribed 1.05 times.

Cello IPO subscription status

Cello World IPO has received bids for 2,66,58,679 shares against 2,20,61,947 shares on offer, at 16:18 IST, according to data from the BSE.

Cello IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 1,04,00,853 shares against 1,07,21,232 shares on offer for this segment.

Cello IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 1,58,27,151 shares against 45,94,814 on offer for this segment.

Cello World IPO Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received bids for 2,41,661 shares against 65,66,045 shares on offer for this segment.

Cello World IPO's employee portion received bids for 1,89,014 shares against 1,79,856 on offer for this segment.

Cello World IPO details

Cello World IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS), where promoters and other shareholders will sell shares of ₹5 face value totalling ₹1,900 crore. The offer includes a reservation of up to ₹10 crore for subscription by eligible employees.

The issue will see promoter Pradeep Ghisulal Rathod offload ₹300 crore worth of shares, ₹736 crore by Pankaj Ghisulal Rathod, ₹464 crore by Gaurav Pradeep Rathod, ₹200 crore by Sangeeta Pradeep Rathod, ₹100 crore by both Babita Pankaj Rathod and Ruchi Gaurav Rathod.

The book running lead managers of the Cello World Limited IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, JM Financial Limited, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited. The registrar of the issuance is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Cello World IPO GMP today

Cello World IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +129. This indicates Cello World share price were trading at a premium of ₹129 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Cello World share price was indicated at ₹777 apiece, which is 19.91% higher than the IPO price of ₹648.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

