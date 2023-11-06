Cello World IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict strong debut of shares
Cello World IPO listing date has been fixed on 6th November 2023, says BSE notice
Cello World IPO: Listing date of the intial public offering of Cello World Limited has been fixed on 6th November 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, November 6, 2023, the equity shares of Cello World Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." The BSE notice went on to add that Cello World share price will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session. Listing is expected around 9:45 AM and Cello World shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM onwards during Monday deals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started