Cello World IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict strong debut of shares

Cello World IPO: Listing date of the intial public offering of Cello World Limited has been fixed on 6th November 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, November 6, 2023, the equity shares of Cello World Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." The BSE notice went on to add that Cello World share price will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session. Listing is expected around 9:45 AM and Cello World shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM onwards during Monday deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, the ₹1,900 crore IPO received strong response from investors, especially in QIB and NII category. They said that both primary and secondary market sentiments are in positive mode and predicted strong debut of Cello World shares. They said that Cello World IPO listing gain could be in the range of ₹150 to ₹180 per shares. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹617 to ₹648 per equity share.

Meanwhile, grey market is also indicating strong debut of Cello World shares. According to market observers, shares of Cello World Limited are available at a premium of ₹160 per equity share in grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cello World IPO listing gain Speaking on Cello World IPO listing, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP — Research at Mehta Equities said, "Despite markets being on a weaker note last week, Cello World's offer received an overwhelming response, although retail investors remained cautious as IPO has only an offer for share sale from existing stakeholders. This demand was in line with our estimate due to strong fundamentals in the company and high growth industry dynamics. On valuation parse, it seems the issue was reasonably priced reflecting an expected revenue and profit growth."

Asked about expected Cello World IPO listing gain, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "The public issue witnessed strong rush on the last date of subscription, especially in QIB and NII category. Apart from this, primary and secondary market mood is also positive. I am expecting ₹150 to ₹180 per share listing premium for allottees. This means, Cello World IPO listing price could be in ₹798 to ₹828 range."

Cello World IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of Cello World Limited are available at a premium of ₹160 per share. This means Cello World IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹160. Hence, grey market is hinting that expected Cello World IPO listing price could be around 808 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

