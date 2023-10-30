Cello World IPO open for subscription: GMP, issue details, price band, risks, 10 key things to know before investing
Cello World IPO opens today, closes on November 1. Cello World IPO raises ₹567 crore from anchor investors. Cello World primarily deals in stationery, furniture, and housewares.
Cello World IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, October 30) and will close on Wednesday, November 1. Cello World IPO has raised ₹567 crore from anchor investors on Friday, October 27.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started