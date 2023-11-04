Cello World IPO: What does GMP, subscription status suggest about listing? Check here
Cello World IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹160 per share. This indicates Cello World share price was trading at a premium of ₹160 in the grey market, as per market observers.
Cello World IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Cello World Ltd saw strong demand from investors. Cello World is a consumer product company that deals in three categories of products such as writing instruments and stationery, molded furniture, consumer housewares and related products.
