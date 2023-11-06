Cello World share price debuts at 28% premium at ₹829 on NSE
Cello World shares were listed at a premium of 27.9% on the NSE and the BSE.
Cello World IPO listing date: Cello World shares were listed on the bourses at a premium on Monday. On NSE, Cello World share price was listed at ₹829 per share, 27.9% higher than the issue price of ₹648, and on the BSE, Cello World share price today was listed at ₹831.
