Central Mine Planning IPO Day 1 LIVE Updates 2026: Central Mine Planning IPO booked 2% — GMP tepid; should you apply?

Central Mine Planning IPO Day 1 Live Updates 2026: Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL), a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India, launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, March 20.
Investors can apply for the offer until Tuesday, March 24. As of 10.45 am, Central Mine Planning IPO was booked 2%.
Central Mine Planning IPO, worth ₹1,842 crore, is priced at ₹163–172 per share, implying a valuation of about ₹12,280 crore at the upper end. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.71 crore shares by Coal India, with no fresh issue component. It is the second offer by Coal India in 3 months, with the BCCL IPO launched in January.
The IPO allocation is structured with 50% reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for non-institutional investors. CMPDIL is scheduled to list on the stock exchange on March 30.
Ahead of the offer launch, Central Mine Planning raised ₹470 crore from anchor investors on March 18.
Central Mine Planning IPO GMP has declined significantly amid broader market weakness. Central Mine Planning IPO GMP today is ₹4, suggesting that shares are trading ₹2 above the offer price. At the current levels, Central Mine Planning IPO listing price could be 176, up 2.33%.
Track this space for LIVE updates on Central Mine Planning IPO Day 1.
Central Mine Planning IPO is entirely an offer for sale by Coal India. This means that no proceeds from the offer will be received by CMPDI. The company will enjoy the benefits of listing on the exchanges.
The IPO allocation is structured with 50% reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors, and 15% for non-institutional investors. CMPDIL is scheduled to list on the stock exchange on March 30.
Established in 1975, CMPDIL operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India and provides consultancy and support services across coal and mineral exploration, mine planning, and design. Its offerings also extend to infrastructure engineering, environmental management, geomatics, specialized technology services, and management systems.
IPO priced at ~18.4x P/E, supported by strong earnings growth and high EBITDA margins (~42%). Consistent profit growth with a debt-free balance sheet adds comfort for investors.
No direct listed peers, making comparison difficult but highlighting niche dominance. 100% OFS (no fresh funds) and heavy dependence on Coal India (>90% revenue) may limit upside.
As a short-to-medium-term tactical play, CMPDI is a "Subscribe" due to its discounted valuation and debt-free balance sheet. However, investors must weigh the immediate risks of its 100% Offer for Sale (meaning no fresh capital for growth) and its heavy reliance on Coal India for over 90% of its revenue.
— Swastika Investmart
Central Mine Planning is the second offer by Coal India in three months. Its earlier OFS for BCCL had garnered a massive response from investors and also doubled investors' wealth upon listing. It remains to be seen if Central Mine Planning can pull off the same feat.
Central Mine Planning IPO GMP has declined significantly amid broader market weakness. Central Mine Planning IPO GMP today is ₹4, suggesting that shares are trading ₹2 above the offer price. At the current levels, Central Mine Planning IPO listing price could be 176, up 2.33%.
Central Mine Planning raised ₹470 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.
According to a circular on the BSE website, key anchor investors include Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Nippon India Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Baring Private Equity India Fund, General Insurance Corporation of India, and Edelweiss Life Insurance Company. Global institutions such as Societe Generale, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and BNP Paribas Financial Markets also participated.
CMPDIL allotted 2.73 crore equity shares to 22 funds at ₹172 per share, taking the total anchor investment to ₹469.74 crore. LIC alone received an allocation worth ₹105 crore.
Central Mine Planning IPO is opening for the first day of the bidding today for its book-built offer. Investors can begin applying for the IPO at 10 am and till 5 pm today. The offer is available for bidding till March 24.
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