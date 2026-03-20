Central Mine Planning IPO Day 1: Issue opens today. Check GMP, review, key details to know. Should you apply or not?

The Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL), a subsidiary of the government-owned Coal India, will be available for subscription starting March 20 and will close on March 24.

CMPDIL IPO price band has been set between ₹163 and ₹172 per share, which estimates the company's valuation at approximately ₹12,280 crore at the upper end, as stated by the company.

Central Mine Planning and Design Institute raised ₹470 crore from anchor investors prior to the opening of its initial share sale for public subscription.

Among the anchor investors are Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), Edelweiss MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Baring Private Equity India Fund, General Insurance Corporation of India, and Edelweiss Life Insurance Company, according to a circular posted on BSE's website.

The company stated that 50% of the issue size has been allocated for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional buyers.

CMPDIL was established in 1975 as a fully-owned subsidiary of Coal India.

It provides consulting and support services covering all aspects of coal and mineral exploration, in addition to mine planning and design services.

Their offerings also encompass infrastructure engineering, environmental management, geomatics, specialized technology services, and management systems, largely focusing on the coal industry and other minerals.

In terms of finances, the operational revenue amounted to ₹2,103 crore, with a net profit of ₹667 crore in FY25.

Central Mine Planning IPO GMP today As per market experts, CMPDI IPO GMP is at ₹4. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute shares is indicated as ₹176 apiece, which is 2.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹172.

Considering the grey market activities from the last eight sessions, the IPO GMP is showing a downward trend today and is anticipated to decline further. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP is ₹4.00, whereas the highest GMP reaches ₹24.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

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Central Mine Planning IPO review Arihant Capital Markets has indicated that, in the medium term, the firm is well-equipped to take advantage of India's initiative to improve energy security through increased production of domestic coal and the auctioning of commercial mineral blocks. Its shift towards a "one-stop-shop" consultancy encompassing both coal and non-coal minerals, along with a capital-light business model, offers a solid basis for consistent cash flow generation.

Nonetheless, this potential for growth is tempered by a significant structural reliance on its parent company and the broader long-term challenges tied to the global energy transition. At the upper price band of ₹172, the offering is assessed with a P/E ratio of 21.65x, based on an annualized PAT of FY26 EPS of ₹7.94. The brokerage has assigned a “Neutral” rating for this offering.

Swastika Investmart stated that, considering its discounted valuation and debt-free balance sheet, CMPDI is a "Subscribe" for a short-to-medium-term tactical approach. Nonetheless, investors should consider the immediate risks associated with its entire Offer for Sale (indicating no new capital for expansion) and its significant dependence on Coal India for more than 90% of its revenue.

Central Mine Planning IPO details The offering will consist solely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.71 crore shares, totaling ₹1,842.12 crore at the highest price point, provided by Coal India, without any fresh issuance.

CMPDIL was established in 1975 as a fully owned subsidiary of Coal India.

It provides consultancy and support services covering the entire range of coal and mineral exploration, along with mine planning and design services.

IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, as well as SBI Capital Markets, are the primary book-running managers for the public offering.

Central Mine Planning IPO subscription status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Friday's deals.

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