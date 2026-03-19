Central Mine Planning IPO to open on Friday: GMP, price band, other key details in 10 points

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute will hit the primary market on Friday, March 20. The book build issue is entirely an offer for sale of 10.71 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,842.12 crore. Coal India is the promoter selling shareholder in the OFS.

Meanwhile, the grey market premium (GMP) of Central Mine Planning shares has declined further amid weak stock market sentiment. On Thursday morning, Central Mine Planning GMP was indicating the stock may list with nominal gains.

Central Mine Planning IPO GMP According to grey market sources, the Central Mine Planning IPO GMP on March 19 was ₹4. Considering the upper price band of the mainboard IPO at ₹172 per share, the estimated listing price of Central Mine Planning shares is ₹176, a premium of just 2%.

Central Mine Planning IPO key details 1. Central Mine Planning IPO price band: The issue's price band has been set at ₹163 to ₹172 per share.

2. Central Mine Planning IPO date: The mainboard IPO is opening for subscription on Friday, March 20, and will conclude on Tuesday, March 24.

3. Central Mine Planning IPO size: The IPO is an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.71 crore shares. There is no fresh issue of shares.

4. Central Mine Planning IPO reservation: As much as 50% of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15% of the net issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 35% is reserved for retail investors.

5. Central Mine Planning IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 80 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹172, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹13,760. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 14 for ₹1,92,640.

Also Read | Central Mine Planning IPO: 5 key risks flagged in RHP

6. Central Mine Planning IPO book-running lead managers and registrar: IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book-running lead managers of the issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the Central Mine Planning IPO.

7. Central Mine Planning IPO allotment date and listing date: Share allotment of the company is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, March 25. Successful bidders can expect the shares in their demat accounts on the next business day on Friday, March 27, while those who fail to get the subscription will receive the refund on the same day. The stock is proposed to list on Monday, March 30.

8. Objects of the offer: Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. The offer proceeds will go to Coal India, which is the promoter selling shareholder.

9. Central Mine Planning business overview: Central Mine Planning & Design Institute offers consultancy and support services for coal and mineral exploration, and mine planning and design services.

10. Central Mine Planning's financial performance: As per the RHP, Central Mine Planning's revenue in FY23 was ₹13,860.9 million, in FY24 ₹17,326.9 million, and in FY25 ₹21,027.6 million. Profit was ₹2,966.6 million in FY23, ₹5,032.3 million in FY24, and ₹6,669.1 million in FY25.

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