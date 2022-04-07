Centre looking to launch LIC share sale by the end of April

The government is of the view that the market volatility has reduced, indicating more stability in the markets, and the Indian insurance market has been isolated from global factors such as rising oil prices, escalating raw material prices, and the Russia-Ukraine war, according to one of the officials mentioned above. “There is a concern of overseas investors, but there may never be a perfect time. Today, it’s the markets. Sometime later, may be, another covid wave. Something or the other will be happening, so we can’t keep on delaying," the official said.