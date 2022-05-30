Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Centre receives 471 cr from share sale in Paradeep Phosphates

Centre receives 471 cr from share sale in Paradeep Phosphates

The IPO of fertiliser company PPL was open from 17-19 May at a price band of 39-42 per share.
1 min read . 09:50 PM ISTLivemint

  • Taking to Twitter, the DIPAM Secretary wrote, 'Government of India received 471.5 crore as disinvestment proceeds from Paradeep Phosphates IPO through sale of GoI's residual stake'

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The government has received 471.5 crore from the sale of its residual stake in Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL), Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the DIPAM Secretary wrote, "Government of India received 471.5 crore as disinvestment proceeds from Paradeep Phosphates IPO through sale of GoI's residual stake."

The IPO of fertiliser company PPL was open from 17-19 May at a price band of 39-42 per share.

Shares of Paradeep Phosphates jumped 5% against its issue price of 42 in debut trade on Friday.

The stock got listed at 43.55, a jump of 3.69% against the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 12.5% to 47.25. Shares of the company finally settled at 43.95 apiece, a gain of 4.64%.

On the NSE, the stock made its debut at 44, up 4.76%. It ended at 44.10 apiece, higher by 5%.

Through the Initial Public Offering (IPO), the government offloaded its entire 19.55% stake in the company.

The IPO of Paradeep Phosphates was subscribed 1.75 times last week. It had a fresh issue aggregating up to 1,004 crore and an offer for sale of up to 11,85,07,493 equity shares.

Paradeep Phosphates is primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution and sales of a variety of complex fertilisers such as Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPK fertilisers.

Till now in the current financial year, the Centre has garnered 24,046 crore as disinvestment proceeds. This include 20,516 crore from LIC IPO, over 3,000 crore from ONGC share sale and 471 crore from share sale in PPL.