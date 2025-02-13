Chandan Healthcare IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Chandan Healthcare IPO: The allotment for the Initial public offering that opened for subscription on February 10, 2025 and closed for subscription on 12 February 2025 is to be out soon. The tentative listing date for the Chandan Healthcare IPO is set for Monday, February 17, 2025, on the NSE SME The Chandan Healthcare IPO's book-running lead manager is Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd, and the issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited.

Since Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar to Chandan Healthcare IPO and Chandan Healthcare shares wil be listed on the NSE SME, investors can check allotment status on the registrar Kfin Technologies Limited website or the NSE site too.

Here are steps to check status online, as focus shifts to listing tep 1- Go to IPO Kfin Technologies Limited website on this link -

Step 2] Select ‘Chandan Healthcare Limited’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among any from Application No., Demat Account or PAN number

Step 4] Enter these details from the option selected

Step 5] Enter Capcha

Step 6] click on Submit

Since Chandan Healthcare shares will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as 3 December 2024.

Hence the investors can check details on the NSE website also

Step1- Click on link

Step 2) Log in with your username and password. (Sign up with all the requisite details if you are yet not registered

Step 3) Select the company in the dropdown.

Step 4) Enter your PAN number and enter your application number.

Step 5) Click 'get data' button and get your allotment status.

Chandan Healthcare IPO GMP or Grey Market premium Chandan Healthcare IPO GMP or Grey Market premium is +3 as per details from investorgain.com. The same means that the shares of Chandan Healthcare are available in the Grey Market at ₹3 more than the offer price. This alos implies that market participants are expecting Chandan Healthcare shares to list at ₹162, a premium of 1.89% or ₹3 more than the upper band of the offer price at ₹159.

