Chatha Foods IPO allotment to be finalised today; check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
Chatha Foods IPO share allotment finalised on March 26. Investors can verify allotment status on Skyline Financial Services website. Refund procedure for non-allocated shares starts on March 27. Chatha Foods IPO GMP at +10 in grey market.
Chatha Foods IPO allotment date: Chatha Foods IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, March 26). By visiting the registrar's website, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, investors who applied for the issue can verify the Chatha Foods IPO allotment status.
