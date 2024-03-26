Chatha Foods IPO allotment date: Chatha Foods IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, March 26). By visiting the registrar's website, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, investors who applied for the issue can verify the Chatha Foods IPO allotment status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors may find out if and how many shares they have been assigned by looking up the basis of allocation. In the IPO allotment status, the number of shares allocated is also shown. For applicants who did not receive shares, the company will start the refund procedure. In their demat accounts, the shares of those who are allocated will be received.

For those who did not receive shares, the refund procedure will begin on Wednesday, March 27. On the same day, those who have been allocated will get their shares in their demat accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chatha Foods IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have applied for the Chatha Foods IPO, you can check your Chatha Foods IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1 Go to Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, the IPO registrar for Chatha Foods, by clicking that above link.

Step 2 Select the IPO from the dropbox; its name will only be added when the allocation is finished. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Select one of the three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO.

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) number - Using your mapped Income Tax PAN number, you may first check the progress of your application. Once you've selected PAN from the drop-down menu, enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN. After entering the PAN, click the "Submit" button. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Application number or CAF number- You may also check the allocation status by entering your CAF number or application number. Click "Search" once the application or CAF number has been entered. After completing the IPO application process, you were given an acknowledgement document. Enter the application precisely as it appears on that page. The information on the shares that were allotted to you in the IPO may then be accessed by clicking the "Submit" button.

Beneficiary ID- You may also use your demat account's beneficiary ID. Next, the client ID and depository participant (DP) IDs must be entered as a single string. Whereas the CDSL string is numerical, the NSDL string is alphanumeric. Enter the DP ID and customer ID exactly as they appear. Your client ID and DP are disclosed in both the statement of account and the online DP statement. Next, press the "Submit" button.

Step 4 The screen will show the IPO status and the number of Chatha Foods IPO shares allotted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chatha Foods IPO GMP today Chatha Foods IPO GMP or grey market premium is +10. This indicates Chatha Foods share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

The Chatha Foods IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹66 apiece, which is 17.86% higher than the IPO price of ₹56, taking into account the upper end of the IPO pricing band and the current premium on the grey market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grey market activity over the previous 11 sessions indicates that the IPO GMP is moving upward and that a robust listing is anticipated. Rs. 0 is the lowest GMP and Rs. 13 is the highest, as per investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

