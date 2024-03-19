Chatha Foods IPO: Issue subscribed 1.25 times on day 1, retail & NII portion fully booked, check GMP and other details
The Chatha Foods IPO was subscribed over 1.25 times on the first day of bidding. The SME IPO received 53,26,000 applications against 42,64,000 shares on March 19.
Frozen food processing company Chatha Foods initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on March 19. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was subscribed over 1.25 times on the first day of bidding.
