Chatha Foods IPO: Price band, issue size, key details to know
Chatha Foods IPO price band set at ₹53-56 per share, opening on March 19. Lot size includes 2,000 shares. Floor price is 5.3 times face value, cap price is 5.6 times. Revenue from QSRs and dining sector. Manufacturing unit in Mohali with 7,839 MT capacity.
Chatha Foods IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹53 to ₹56 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Chatha Foods IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, March 19, and close on Thursday, March 21. Chatha Foods IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Bids can be placed for multiples of 2,000 shares, with a minimum bid of 2,000.
