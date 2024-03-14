Chatha Foods IPO: Price band, issue size, key details to know

Chatha Foods IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹53 to ₹56 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Chatha Foods IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, March 19, and close on Thursday, March 21. Chatha Foods IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Bids can be placed for multiples of 2,000 shares, with a minimum bid of 2,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The floor price is 5.3 times of the face value and the cap price is 5.6 times of the face value.

Chatha Foods is a frozen food processor that supplies leading QSRs (Quick Serving Restaurants), CDRs (Casual Dining Restaurants), and other businesses in the HoReCa (Hotel-Restaurant-Catering) market, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to its close ties to the Indian food services and dining out sector, the business's revenue for the six months that ended on September 30, 2023, nearly entirely came from this source.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following franchises accounted for 44.41% and 51.53% of its revenues for the six months ending September 30, 2023 and Fiscal 2023: (i) Domino's India; (ii) Subway's India; (iii) Café Coffee Day; (iv) Chili's & Pauls India; (v) Wok Express; (vi) Burger Singh

The company's brands, which are sold under the "Chatha Foods" name, are also supplied through its network of 29 distributors, which serves 32 Indian cities and 126 mid-segment & freestanding small QSR businesses.

The company's manufacturing facility in District Mohali produces all of the goods. It has an annual production capacity of about 7,839 MT for all of their frozen food items, spread across two shifts. This helps the business to maintain consistent product quality and efficient control over the production process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's sole peer in the industry is Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (with a P/E of 114.23), as mentioned in the RHP.

It has set aside a not less than15% of the shares for non-institutional institutional investors (NII), not more than 50% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), and not less than 35% of the offer for retail investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tentatively, Chatha Foods IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, March 26, and the company will initiate refunds on Wedneday, March 27, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Chatha Foods share price is likely to be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, March 27.

Chatha Foods IPO details Chatha Foods IPO, which is worth ₹34 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 59,62,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following objectives, including establishing the planned manufacturing unit and general company purposes, offer possible uses for the issue's net proceeds.

The company's book running lead manager is Indorient Financial Services Ltd and the registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!