Chatha Foods share price makes a strong debut, stock opens with 30% premium at ₹73 apiece on BSE SME
On BSE SME, Chatha Foods share price made a strong debut. Chatha Foods share price opened at ₹73, 30.36% higher than the ₹56 issue price.
Chatha Foods share price made a positive debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Chatha Foods share price opened at ₹73, which is 30.36% higher than the issue price of ₹56.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started