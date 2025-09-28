Chatterbox IPO: Check GMP, subscription status, other details of BSE SME IPO in 10 points

Chatterbox IPO: SME firm, Chatterbox Technologies' initial public offering (IPO), an influencer marketing agency, is set to witness the final day of the public subscription on Monday, 29 September 2025.

Chatterbox Technologies is an Indian influencer marketing platform and agency which connects brands or products with social media influencers. The company operates its brand under the name of “Chtrbox.”

10 key things to know about Chatterbox IPO 1. Chatterbox IPO dates: Chatterbox IPO opened for public bidding on Thursday, 25 September 2025, and is scheduled to witness its final day of public subscription on Monday, 29 September 2025.

2. Chatterbox IPO price band: The company fixed the price band of the public issue in the range of ₹110 to ₹115 per share, with a face value of ₹10 apiece.

3. Chatterbox IPO lot size: The Chatterbox IPO has a lot size of 1,200 shares per lot and a minimum of 2 lots per bid. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is ₹2.76 lakh for 2,400 shares or two lots, while the HNIs will have to invest a minimum of ₹4.14 lakh for 3,600 shares or three lots.

4. Chatterbox IPO subscription data: According to the Chittorgarh data, the SME IPO was subscribed a total of 2.37 times as investors bid for 58,86,000 shares out of the 24,80,400 shares on offer.

The HNI portion was booked 2.41 times, while the retail investors portion was booked 2.59 times, as per the data.

5. Chatterbox IPO offer details: The Chatterbox IPO is offering investors a book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issuance of shares of up to 37,27,200 or more than 37 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece. According to the draft papers, the IPO did not have an offer for sale (OFS) component.

6. Chatterbox IPO objective: Chatterbox Technologies plans to use the ₹11.07 crore raised from the Indian stock market to fund capital expenditures for its existing business.

The company aims to use the ₹7.14 crore raised from the public issue to set up an additional office and a new studio. They also disclosed that the company will use ₹5.02 crore for brand building, and ₹6.33 crore for incremental working capital requirements.

The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

7. Chatterbox IPO allotment and listing date: The company shares will be allocated to stock market investors on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, while the shares are expected to be listed on the BSE SME index on Friday, 3 October 2025.

8. Chatterbox IPO book-runner, registrar: Expert Global Consultants Pvt. Ltd is the book-runner for the public issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the offer. Prabhat Financial Services Ltd is the market maker for the public issue.

9. Chatterbox IPO reservations: The company plans to allocate 5.02% to the market maker, 47.39% to the QIB investors, 14.29% to the HNI investors, and 33.29% to the retail investors.

10. Chatterbox IPO latest GMP: As of Sunday, 28 September 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Chatterbox IPO stands at ₹17 per share.

With the upper price band of the IPO at ₹115 per share, the company's stocks are expected to be listed at ₹132 apiece, marking a premium of 14.78%, according to the data collected from Investorgain. Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of an investor's willingness to invest in a primary issue.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee