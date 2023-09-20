Chavda Infra IPO allotment today: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Chavda Infra IPO allotment date fixed for today, investors can check status on Kfin Technologies Ltd's portal. Refund process begins on Sep 21.
Chavda Infra IPO allotment status: Chavda Infra IPO allotment date has been fixed for today. Chavda Infra IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, September 20). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Chavda Infra IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
