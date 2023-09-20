comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 20 2023 15:29:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.6 -1.42%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,380.5 -2.28%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,566.5 -3.84%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.85 0.25%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 204.95 2.45%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Chavda Infra IPO allotment today: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status
Back

Chavda Infra IPO allotment status: Chavda Infra IPO allotment date has been fixed for today. Chavda Infra IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, September 20). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Chavda Infra IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, September 21, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday, September 22.

Chavda Infra IPO listing date has been fixed for Monday, September 25 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Chavda Infra IPO.

If you have applied for the Chavda Infra IPO, you can check your Chavda Infra IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Chavda Infra IPO allotment status of your application on the Chavda Infra IPO allotment link- https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select Chavda Infra Ltd from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

Chavda Infra IPO details

Chavda Infra IPO, which is worth 43.26 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 6,656,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund general corporate needs, working capital requirements, and public offering costs.

Mahesh Gunvantlal Chavda, Dharmishtha Maheshkumar Chavda and Johil Maheshbhai Chavda are the promoters of the company.

The issue's book-running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, while Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

The listed industry peers of the company are PSP Projects Ltd and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.

Chavda Infra IPO GMP today

Chavda Infra IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +60 similar to previous six trading session. This indicates Chavda Infra share price were trading at a premium of 60 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Chavda Infra share price is 125 apiece, which is 92.31% higher than the IPO price of 65.

Today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is 20, while the highest GMP is 60, according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Chavda Infra IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 03:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App