Chavda Infra IPO allotment date fixed for today, investors can check status on Kfin Technologies Ltd's portal. Refund process begins on Sep 21.

Chavda Infra IPO allotment status: Chavda Infra IPO allotment date has been fixed for today. Chavda Infra IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, September 20). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Chavda Infra IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, September 21, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday, September 22.

Chavda Infra IPO listing date has been fixed for Monday, September 25 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Chavda Infra IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have applied for the Chavda Infra IPO, you can check your Chavda Infra IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Chavda Infra IPO allotment status of your application on the Chavda Infra IPO allotment link- https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2: Open one of the five provided links, then select Chavda Infra Ltd from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: - If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

Chavda Infra IPO details Chavda Infra IPO, which is worth ₹43.26 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 6,656,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund general corporate needs, working capital requirements, and public offering costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahesh Gunvantlal Chavda, Dharmishtha Maheshkumar Chavda and Johil Maheshbhai Chavda are the promoters of the company.

The issue's book-running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, while Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

The listed industry peers of the company are PSP Projects Ltd and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chavda Infra IPO GMP today Chavda Infra IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +60 similar to previous six trading session. This indicates Chavda Infra share price were trading at a premium of ₹60 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Chavda Infra share price is ₹125 apiece, which is 92.31% higher than the IPO price of ₹65.

Today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹20, while the highest GMP is ₹60, according to topsharebrokers.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.