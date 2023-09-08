Chavda Infra IPO: GMP, price band, dates, and other key detail2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 09:51 PM IST
Chavda Infra IPO opens on Sept 12, with a price band of ₹60-65 per share. The IPO is worth ₹43.26 crore.
Chavda Infra IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, September 12, and closes on Thursday, September 14. Chavda Infra IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹60 to ₹65 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Chavda Infra IPO lot size is 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 equity shares thereafter.
