Chavda Infra IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Chavda Infra IPO opens on Sept 12, closes on Sept 14, price band of ₹60-65 per share, subscription status at 61.06 times on day 3.
Chavda Infra IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 12, and will close on Thursday, September 14. Chavda Infra IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹60 to ₹65 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Chavda Infra IPO lot size is 2,000 equity shares and in multiples of 2,000 equity shares thereafter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started