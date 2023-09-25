Chavda Infra shares hit 5% lower circuit after listing at 40% premium on NSE SME2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:26 AM IST
Chavda Infra share price listed on NSE SME at a premium of 40% and later locked at a 5% lower circuit.
Chavda Infra listing date: Chavda Infra share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Monday. On NSE SME, Chavda Infra share price today was listed at ₹91 per share, 40% higher than the issue price of ₹65.
