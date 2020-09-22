Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO sees strong response. Key things to know

"If we look at Chemcon, the overall specialty chemicals business in which the company operates has stringent entry barriers on back of complex chemistry and prolonged period to be enrolled as a supplier with customers. Given the company is the only manufacturer of HMDS in India and the largest of CMIC in India in terms of production, it aims to capitalize on the potential growth in India by expanding manufacturing and sales. However, concentration risk is high since 72% of its revenue is from Top 10 clients along with dependency on a limited product portfolio. Chemcon is valued at a price to earnings multiple of 25.5 times which makes the company fairly priced when compared to its peers," said Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities.