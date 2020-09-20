Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO opens tomorrow: Key things to know

The IPO of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals opens on Monday and the manufacturer of speciality chemicals has fixed the price band at ₹338-340 per share for its initial share sale. The issue closes on September 23. Ahead of its IPO, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals raised over ₹95 crore from 13 anchor investors, including IDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, IIFL, HSBC Global and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

Lot Size and probable listing date

The lost size of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO is 44 shares which means that investors have to bid for a minimum of 44 shares and in multiples thereof. Minimum application money for retail investors at the upper price band is lot) Rs. 14,960. Retail investors can bid for a maximum of 13 lots.

According to brokerages, the share allocation in Chemcon Speciality Chemicals issue is likely to be finanlised on September 28 and the issue may get listed on October 1.

Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the IPO while Intensive Fiscal Services and Ambit Capital are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals comprises fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating up to ₹165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 45 lakh equity scrips by promoters. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch ₹318 crore.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet capital expenditure for expansion of its manufacturing facility, fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The Vadodara-based company has long standing relationships with its key customers, including Laurus Labs Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.

It exports products to global markets covering the US, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Russia, Spain, Thailand and Malaysia.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd is a leading manufacturer of specialised chemicals such as HMDS (Hexamethyldisilane) & CMIC (Chloromethyl isopropyl carbonate) which are predominantly used in pharmaceutical industry (pharmaceuticals chemicals) and inorganic bromides, predominantly used as completion fluids in the oilfields industry (Oil well completion chemicals).

Its revenue and PAT grew at a CAGR of 29% and 36% respectively over FY18-20. In FY20, Chemcon had reported sales of ₹262 crore with net profit at ₹49 crore.

"At the upper price band of Rs340, CSCL is available at P/E of 25.5x on FY20, which is attractive when compared to peers. Considering healthy business performance, regular capacity expansions, strong customer base, expanding margin profile and improving outlook for the sector, we have a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating on this IPO," Geojit Financial Services said in a note.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via