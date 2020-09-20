Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO opens tomorrow: Key things to know

The IPO of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals opens on Monday and the manufacturer of speciality chemicals has fixed the price band at ₹338-340 per share for its initial share sale. The issue closes on September 23. Ahead of its IPO, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals raised over ₹95 crore from 13 anchor investors, including IDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, IIFL, HSBC Global and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.