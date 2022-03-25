Chemical manufacturer Gujarat Polysol Chemicals files for IPO. Details here

Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Limited (GPCL), amongst the leading chemicals manufacturers for the Infra-tech (Construction), agro, dyes and leather industries in India, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds by offering its equity shares aggregating up to ₹414 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) route. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujarat Polysol Chemicals Limited (GPCL), amongst the leading chemicals manufacturers for the Infra-tech (Construction), agro, dyes and leather industries in India, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds by offering its equity shares aggregating up to ₹414 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) route.

Gujarat Polysol Chemicals IPO will consist of offer of equity shares comprises of fresh issue aggregating up to ₹87 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating up to ₹327 crore by the selling shareholders.

Gujarat Polysol Chemicals IPO will consist of offer of equity shares comprises of fresh issue aggregating up to ₹87 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating up to ₹327 crore by the selling shareholders.

The company propose to utilise the net proceeds towards funding repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of all or certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purpose.

The aggregate manufacturing capacity of 130,400 MT per annum across company’s manufacturing units which based on end use industry can be classified into infra-tech (construction) chemicals; Agro-chemicals (pesticide formulations); dyes, pigments and textile chemicals; and leather chemicals.

The Book Running Lead Manager is INGA Ventures Pvt Ltd. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

