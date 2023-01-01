Chemicals, defence IPOs season’s flavour

The year-end IPO rush that saw 17 companies hit the primary market in just two months, saw retail investors betting on defence and chemicals companies. On the other hand, they avoided financial services companies such as microfinance and NBFCs, with these companies failing to see full subscription for the portion of their share sales reserved for retail investors. Defence and aerospace components supplier DCX Systems was the highest subscribed IPO in the last two months, with the retail investor portion for the share sale witnessing a subscription of 61.77 times. Chemical stocks such as Dhamraj Crop Guard and Archean Chemicals saw strong retail interest with the respective reserved portion for such investors getting subscribed 21.53 and 9.96 times.

