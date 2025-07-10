Chemkart India IPO allotment to be finalised today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Chemkart India IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for Chemkart India is expected to be finalized today, July 10. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Bigshare Services, or the BSE website.

The IPO, which was open for subscription from July 07 to July 09, saw a decent response from investors, being subscribed by 6 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 5.64 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 1.63 times and the QIB was booked at 13.69 times.

The IPO price was set at ₹248 per share. Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on July 11, 2025.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative date of July 14, 2025.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO for financing the capital expenditure towards setting up of the manufacturing facility through investment in the wholly owned subsidiary company, repayment and prepayment of all or certain of the borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Steps to check Chemkart India IPO allotment status on the registrar site Step 1: To enter your login information directly, go to the Bigshare website, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html—link to the IPO allocation for Chemkart India.

Step 2: Choose the option labeled "Chemkart India IPO" from the available list.

Step 3: Select one of the following options – PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.

Step 4: Simply hit "Search." This can be viewed on either a computer screen or your mobile device.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under "Issue Type," select "Equity."

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name.’

Step 4: Enter the PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

About Chemkart India Incorporated in 2015, Chemkart India Limited is a distributor specializing in high-quality food and health ingredients. The company bridges the gap between global ingredient manufacturers and businesses across various sectors.

The company targets the B2B platform, providing products for manufacturing supplements like sports, health, vitamins, and protein. Focused on variety, affordability, quality, and customer relationships, it enhances supply chain processes.

The company provides grinding, blending, and packaging services at its hygienic facility in Bhiwandi, Mumbai. The 28,259.16 sq. ft. warehouse is equipped for efficient processing, labeling, and sealing of ingredients.