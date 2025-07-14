Chemkart India shares list on a flat note at ₹250 on BSE SME. Details here

Subscribe

Chemkart India shares debuted at 250 on BSE SME, slightly above the issue price of 248. The stock rose to 257.90, reflecting a 4% gain. The IPO was 5.91 times subscribed, with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers.

Saloni Goel
Published14 Jul 2025, 10:12 AM IST
Chemkart India IPO listing: Shares of Chemkart India listed on a lacklustre note on the BSE SME platform on Monday, July 14. Chemkart India share price debuted at 250 per share as against the issue price of 248, a premium of just 0.81%.

However, within minutes of listing, Chemkart India share price extended gains as it rose to the day's high of 257.90, recording a 4% rise over the initial public offering (IPO) price.

The listing was largely in line with the grey market premium (GMP) trends. Chemkart India IPO GMP was 3, signalling a 1% listing pop for the company shares.

Chemkart India IPO

Chemkart India IPO had witnessed a decent demand for its IPO during the bidding process, which opened on July 7 and closed on July 9.

At the end of the subscription period, Chemkart India IPO was booked 5.91 times. The individual investor portion was booked 1.63 times, and the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 5.64 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was booked the most at 13.69 times.

Chemkart India IPO was a book-building offer of 80.08 crore. The issue was a combination of a fresh issue of 64.48 crore and an offer for sale of 15.60 crore.

The company plans to use the funds raised for financing the expenditure towards setting up a manufacturing facility through investment in a wholly-owned subsidiary, repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and for general corporate purposes.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited was the book-running lead manager of the Chemkart India IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acted as the registrar for the issue.

Chemkart India is a distributor of high-quality food and health ingredients. The company targets the B2B platform, providing products for manufacturing supplements like sports, health, vitamins, and protein.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
