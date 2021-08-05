Chemplast Sanmar fixes IPO price band at 530-541 per share

Rating firm Brickworks has revised its rating on the company to negative from stable due to weaker than expected earnings in FY20 amid higher interest outgoes. The rating firm noted that “Until six months FY20(audited), the gearing and debt metrics were comfortable in view of the low level of debt. However, FY20 onwards, these were being impacted because of the additional debt by way of NCDs raised in December 2019 and higher coupon payments. The debt-equity ratio increased to 1.42 times for FY20 (0.18 times as on 31 March 2019).

