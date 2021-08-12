The initial public offerings of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd and Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd picked up pace on the last day of subscription amid lukewarm response from retail investors.

Both -- Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing -- IPOs got just 2.34 times and 1.35 times retail subscription, whose investment cannot exceed ₹2 lakh, on the final day, respectively. Overall subscription for both firms -- excluding the anchor book, was at 2.21 and 17.20 times respectively with getting bids worth roughly ₹38160 crore.



Chemplast Sanmar received bids for more than 86.64 million shares compared with an issue size of 39.14 million shares. The institutional investors category was subscribed 2.75 times, receiving bids for 58.77 million shares. The non-institutional category comprising high net worth individuals was subscribed 1.05 times.



Aptus Value Housing IPO attracted bids for more than 948.24 million shares compared with an issue size of 55.13 million shares. The qualified institutional investor category was subscribed 32.41 times, receiving bids for 510.49 million shares, the non-institutional category comprising high net worth individuals was subscribed 33.91 times.

Analyst says that the tepid response from retail investors was due to a series of recent IPOs due to which money have locked up. Since last week, nearly six IPOs have opened for subscription and generated a total demand of over ₹2 trillion.

"Given increased volatility in markets especially in midcap and smallcap counters in recent periods and high valuations of the market, retail investors do not appear to be as aggressive as they used to be before this month. Further, valuations of most IPOs are already factoring next 2-3 years of forward earnings, which essentially make existing listed peers more attractive considering their proven long track record of financial history", said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

