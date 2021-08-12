Chemplast Sanmar, Aptus Value Housing IPOs manages to sail through on final day

Both -- Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing -- IPOs got just 2.34 times and 1.35 times retail subscription, whose investment cannot exceed ₹2 lakh, on the final day, respectively. Overall subscription for both firms -- excluding the anchor book, was at 2.21 and 17.20 times respectively with getting bids worth roughly ₹38160 crore.Chemplast Sanmar received bids for more than 86.64 million shares compared with an issue size of 39.14 million shares. The institutional investors category was subscribed 2.75 times, receiving bids for 58.77 million shares. The non-institutional category comprising high net worth individuals was subscribed 1.05 times.Aptus Value Housing IPO attracted bids for more than 948.24 million shares compared with an issue size of 55.13 million shares. The qualified institutional investor category was subscribed 32.41 times, receiving bids for 510.49 million shares, the non-institutional category comprising high net worth individuals was subscribed 33.91 times.

