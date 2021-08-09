Specialty chemicals manufacturer Chemplast Sanmar has decided to launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on 10 August 2021. The offer will close on 12 August 2021.

Chemplast Sanmar has fixed a price band of ₹530-541 a share for its ₹38.5 bn (IPO).

Chennai-based Chemplast Sanmar is a leading specialty chemicals manufacturer with focus on specialty paste PVC (polyvinyl chloride) resin and custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro-chemical, and fine chemicals sectors.

This would be the seventh company to open IPO in the current month, after Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, Exxaro Tiles, Krsnaa Diagnostics, CarTrade Tech, and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), IIFL Securities, Ambit, BOB Capital Markets, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, and YES Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the offer.

The issue consists of issuance of fresh equity shares worth ₹13 bn and offer for sale (OFS) of ₹25.5 bn by promoters of the company.

After the successful listing of company shares, promoters holding in the company will come down from existing 100% to 55%.

Category-wise reserved portion

A total of 75% of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors and 10% for retail investors.

Bids for the offer by investors can be made for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples of 27 equity shares thereafter.

Fund usage

The net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilised for early redemption of non-convertible debentures ( ₹12.4 bn).

It will also use the funds for general corporate purposes.

About Chemplast Sanmar

Incorporated in 1985, Chemplast Sanmar is a leading specialty chemical manufacturer in India.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing of specialty paste PVC resin, starting materials, and intermediates for agro-chemical, pharmaceuticals, agro-chemical, and fine chemical sectors.

It also produces other types of chemicals such as Caustic Soda, Chlorochemicals, Hydrogen Peroxide, Refrigerant gas, and Industrial Salt.

It has four manufacturing facilities, among which, 3 are situated at Mettur, Berigai, and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, and one is located in Puducherry at Karaikal.

Competitive strengths

The largest manufacturer of specialty paste PVC resins in India in terms of installed production capacity.

Third largest manufacturer of caustic soda and the largest manufacturer of hydrogen peroxide in South India.

A part of the SHL Chemicals Group, one of the most prominent corporate groups in South India.

A vertically integrated business model with a focus on quality manufacturing.

Highly experienced managerial team.

Financial snapshot of the company

The net worth of Chemplast Sanmar turned negative in the fiscal 2021, not based on operational or cash losses, but due to restructuring, primarily in Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls Limited (CCVL).

The outstanding non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of ₹12.4 bn were raised in December 2019 at 17.5% interest per annum directed towards investing in Sanmar Group International-SGIL ( ₹4.8 bn) and repayment of advances received from its promoter Sanmar Holdings limited (SHL) ( ₹6.7 bn), with the remaining amount directed towards servicing its debt.

The company has redeemed its investments from SGIL in the year 2021 and another ₹9.8 bn investment in a joint venture (JV) with a group entity.

On the financial performance front, for the last three financial years, the company has posted net profits of ₹1.2 bn, ₹461.3 m, and ₹4.1 bn in the financial year 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The company has done a revaluation of assets to show better valuations.

The company has not declared any dividend so far. It will follow a prudent dividend policy post listings based on its financial performance and future prospects.

Comparison with listed peers

As per offer documents, Chemplast Sanmar has shown PI Industries, SRF, Finolex Industries, and Navin Fluorine as its listed peers.





Important details to note

Chemplast Sanmar belongs to the Sanmar group, one of India’s oldest business houses.

It holds the domestic chemicals operations of the group which has interests in engineering, shipping and chemicals.

This will be Chemplast Sanmar second tryst with the capital markets after it delisted a decade back.

Chemplast, facing volatile commodity prices post the financial crisis of 2008, delisted in 2012 as the management wanted to restructure the group in a private set-up.

The company also merged with it Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls in the financial year 2021, a group entity which manufactures suspension grade PVC.

An overview on company's business

Chemplast is among the leading manufacturers for most of its products.

In speciality paste PVC resin, the company's installed capacity of 66,000 tonnes per annum and Finolex, the only other producer with 22,000 tonne capacity, addresses close to half of the domestic demand.

Supported by plant closures internationally and higher import duties, domestic market is expected to grow faster at 5-7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the financial year 20-25.

It also plans on additional capacity of 35,000 tonnes in this segment at a cost of ₹2.6 bn, operational by 2024.

The company generates revenue from PVC allied products such as caustic soda, hydrogen peroxide, and chloromethanes.

