OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Chemspec Chemicals files DRHP to raise Rs700 cr via IPO

Chemspec Chemicals Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Securities Exchange Board of India to raise 700 crore via initial public offering.

The IPO consists of a pure offer for sale by its existing shareholders and promoters. An OFS consist sale of 233.40 crore by Bhaichand Amoluk Consultancy Services LLP while Mitul Vora and Rushabh Vora will each offer shares worth 233.30 crore

JM Financial and Axis Capital are the lead managers to the issue.

For fiscal year 2021, its revenue stood at 505.91 crore versus 596.61 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at 81.08 crore against 60.75 crore last year.

Chemspec Chemicals are one of the leading manufacturers globally of critical additives for FMCG ingredients used in skin and hair care products and intermediates for pharmaceutical APIs used in anti-hypertension drugs.

Its products are segregated into two segments FMCG and Pharmaceuticals. For FMCG it manufactures active ingredients used in sunscreen lotions and creams, anti-bacterial soaps, anti-dandruff shampoos, and preservatives. As part of the pharmaceutical product segment, it manufactures intermediaries for anti-hypertension drugs.

The company has its manufacturing facility at Taloja. As of March 2021, its facility had a production capacity of 6,000 TPA.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout